Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.71 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 130.08 croreNet Loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 130.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales130.08163.66 -21 OPM %-5.280.53 -PBDT-14.17-5.67 -150 PBT-16.71-8.46 -98 NP-16.71-6.22 -169
