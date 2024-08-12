Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.71 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 130.08 crore

Net Loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 130.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.130.08163.66-5.280.53-14.17-5.67-16.71-8.46-16.71-6.22

