Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 1166.86 croreNet profit of Prakash Industries rose 1.21% to Rs 90.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1166.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1013.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1166.861013.28 15 OPM %11.3011.64 -PBDT125.73128.57 -2 PBT90.4989.41 1 NP90.4989.41 1
