Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 1.21% to Rs 90.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1166.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1013.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1166.861013.2811.3011.64125.73128.5790.4989.4190.4989.41

