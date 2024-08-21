Kilburn Engg jumps after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Monga Strayfield

Kilburn Engineering surged 8.25% to Rs 471.10 after the company's board has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Monga Strayfield for total consideration of Rs 123 crore.

Monga Strayfield is an engineering company and is a leading player in the business of manufacturing radio frequency dryers and heating solutions. Its total revenue for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 72.90 crore.

This acquisition will help the company to achieve its next phase of growth with the help of enhanced manufacturing capabilities and expand its dryers portfolio.

The company will acquire 100% stake for total consideration of Rs 123 crore. The consideration will be settled through a combination of cash and non-cash method, with adjustments based on due diligence findings and terms to be agreed in the definitive agreements.