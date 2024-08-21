Growth of e-commerce has to be citizen centric.

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal said that we must ensure that the growth of e-commerce is citizen centric. While attending the launch of a report on 'Net Impact of E-Commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India' of Pahle India Foundation as the Chief Guest, the Minister said that the growth of e-commerce must democratize the distribution of benefits amongst the larger section of society. Goyal said that technology is a means to empower, to innovate and means to meet consumer requirements - sometimes more efficiently. But this growth must be in an orderly fashion, he said, adding that in the race for market share, we must not cause disruption for the 100 million small retailers across the country. Goyal underscored the importance of protecting India's developing economy and supporting those who still need affirmative action.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

