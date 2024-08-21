Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UK Pound hovers around 1-year high above $1.30 mark

UK Pound hovers around 1-year high above $1.30 mark

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UK pound is hovering around its highest level in over a year against the dollar as investors wait anxiously for Federal Reserve minutes amid rate cut optimism. Moreover, the Bank of Englands (BoE) Governor Andrew Baileys speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday is expected to provide further insight about BoE interest rate stance amid decelerating pace of inflation in the UK. GBPUSD posted fresh gains to a year high in the previous session and continue to hover around the levels. Currently, the pair is quoting at $1.30. Meanwhile, the dollar index is trading below 102 mark as investor await further cues from the Federal Reserve for clarity on timing and magnitude of interest rate cut. The latest Fed minutes will be released later today while Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SIT to probe abuse of school girls in fake NCC camp: Tamil Nadu govt

Improve skills to avoid mistakes in bill drafting: LM Meghwal to officials

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

MCX, Lupin, TechM, Trent among 5 F&O stocks to Buy ahead of August expiry

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 21: SmallCap index outruns peers; RML, Nelco, Shriram Prop top gainers

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story