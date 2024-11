Electronics Mart India has commenced the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name BAJAJ ELECTRONICS' on 06 November 2024 at the following location -

22-110, 108, 22-111, 22-112 & 22-113, Survey No. 528-1A3, Ward No. 22, RTC Bus Stand Road, Yadava Street, Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai, Andhra Pradesh 515671.

