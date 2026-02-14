Kinetic Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1040.00% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Trust reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1040.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.570.0589.4720.000.1800.1800.140

