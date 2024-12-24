Kirloskar Brothers CFO Ravish Mittal resigns

Kirloskar Brothers informed that Ravish Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO) & vice president finance and accounts has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

The resignation of Ravish Mittal has been accepted by the company on 23 December 2024. He will be relieved from his duties as per the policy of the company.

Kirloskar Brothers engineers, manufactures, and develops a range of leading-edge solutions for total fluidity management. Its capabilities span from large infrastructure projects such as water supply, power generation, irrigation, oil & gas and marine & defence to small pumps for domestic and agricultural use.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 89.88% to Rs 95.70 crore on 13.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.8 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 2,021.05 on the BSE.

