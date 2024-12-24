Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 52676 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6441 shares

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 December 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 12.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.00% to Rs.405.75. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 15076 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5572 shares. The stock increased 3.92% to Rs.4,614.50. Volumes stood at 6063 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 56126 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21459 shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.987.00. Volumes stood at 27181 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 66047 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26827 shares. The stock rose 6.10% to Rs.1,098.00. Volumes stood at 7584 shares in the last session.

