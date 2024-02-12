KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 50.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 50.40% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.49.1240.0229.3225.3614.7410.7512.498.759.496.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel