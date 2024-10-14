Krystal Integrated gains after bagging multiple orders worth Rs 80-cr

Krystal Integrated Services rallied 2.24% to Rs 753.60 after the company received multiple orders from Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, aggregating to Rs 80 crore. The company has secured a contract for providing facility management services. The contract carries the estimated annual value of Rs 55 crore and covers multiple medical colleges and hospitals across the state. The company has secured a contract for providing facility management services. The contract carries the estimated annual value of Rs 55 crore and covers multiple medical colleges and hospitals across the state. The company has secured a second contract to provide staffing and payroll management services for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled personnel at multiple medical institutions. The annual contract value is approximately Rs 25 crore, with a 5-year duration. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shubham Prasad Lad, whole-time director of Krystal Integrated Services, said, We are delighted to partner with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra. This contract allows us to expand our footprint in the facility management services industry, contributing to the efficiency and upkeep of critical healthcare infrastructure."

"We are honoured to have been selected by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research for this important contract. By ensuring the timely and effective deployment of staff, we will contribute to the smooth functioning of medical facilities across the state, delivering quality services that align with our standards of excellence.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 75.7% to Rs 15.30 crore on 18.5% increase in net sales to Rs 257.15 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

