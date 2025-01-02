Kwality Pharma gains on securing RCGM approval for Erythropoietin

Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 3.19% to Rs 895 after the company secured approval from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) to begin pre-clinical toxicity studies for the recombinant Erythropoietin product, 10,000 1U/mL.

Erythropoietin is a critical therapeutic used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our biologics portfolio and addressing critical healthcare needs.

With this approval, Kwality Pharmaceuticals is on track to complete the preclinical studies and is diligently preparing for the commercialization of the product in the next fiscal.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturers, buyers, and sellers of and dealers in all kinds of drug intermediates, chemicals, extracts, alkaloids, and other pharmaceutical goods, toilet requisites, medicines, beverages, and other medical preparations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 35.7% to Rs 8.47 crore on 29.3% jump in net sales to Rs 90.03 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

