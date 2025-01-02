Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained 2.63% to Rs 105.40 after its domestic deposits increased 14.4% to Rs 14,75,482 crore as on December 2024 compared with Rs 12,89,270 crore posted in December 2023.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 4.2% in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 14,16,389 crore as of the September 2024 quarter.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,61,852 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.1% YoY and up 5% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 15% to Rs 11,11,940 crore as of December 2024 as against Rs 9,67,256 crore as of December 2023 and up 4.7% from Rs 10,61,904 crore as of September 2024.

As on 31 December 2024, the banks global deposits was Rs 15,30,401 crore (up 15.6% YoY and up 4.9% QoQ).

The bank's global business stood at Rs 26,42,341 crore as of 31 December 2024, recording a growth of 15.3% YoY and 4.8% QoQ.

Also Read

Happy World Introvert Day 2025: 60+ best wishes, messages, and quotes

Stock Market LIVE: Finance, Auto, IT stocks drive Sensex 1,300 pts higher to 79,800; Nifty at 24,150

TVS Motor reports 7% increase in total sales at 321,687 units in Dec 2024

Mamata Banerjee alleges BSF letting 'Bangladeshi terrorists' enter Bengal

ICMR proposes revised version of National Essential Diagnostics List

Global credit-deposit ratio declined to 72.66% in Q3 FY25 as against 73.08% recorded in Q3 FY24.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Digital Banking, and others. As of 30 September 2023, the Government of India held a 73.15% stake in the bank.

The public lenders standalone net profit soared 145.1% to Rs 4,303.46 crore on a 17.2% rise in total income to Rs 34,447.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rama Steel records 10% YoY rise in Q3 steel sales volume

Nifty scale above 23,850; auto shares rally for 3rd day

JK Lakshmi Cement update on proposed scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 7% YoY in Dec'24

UGRO Capital board OKs raising Rs 100-cr via NCDs

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story