Rama Steel records 10% YoY rise in Q3 steel sales volume

Rama Steel Tubes said that it has registered a sales volume of 51,669.01 tons in Q3 FY25, which is higher by 10.12% as compared to the sales volume of 46,919.802 tons recorded in Q3 FY24.

The company has reported sales volume of 139,956.23 tons for 9MFY25 compared to 131,137.81 tons posted in 9MFY24, up 6.72% YoY.

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel pipes and related products.

The company reported a 34.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.05 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 6.19 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales rallied 29.4% year on year to Rs 263.05 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.57% to currently trade at Rs 12.29 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News