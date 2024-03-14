The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured a major onshore gas pipeline project from a prestigious client in the Middle East. According to the company's classification, the project is valued at Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56" Pipelines along with associated scraper receivers and launchers and main line isolation valve (MLIV) Stations running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.

Commenting on this order win, Mr Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T, said: This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us till date and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project.

Organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, LTEH has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.

