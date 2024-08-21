Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services announces new contract with Thales

L&T Technology Services announces new contract with Thales

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To resell the Thales Sentinel platform to LTTS customers

Thales, a leading global technology and security provider, has announced a new contract with global engineering and R&D firm L&T Technology Services. This partnership will bring Thales's software monetization platform, Thales Sentinel, to LTTS' customer base, especially in the High-tech, Sustainability and Mobility segments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With over two decades of experience in deploying intelligent digital solutions, LTTS leads in optimizing enterprise operations and pioneering platforms in AI, Mobility, Sustainability, and Hi-Tech. LTTS' advanced AI offerings in next-gen mobility and smart networks are pivotal in building robust digital infrastructures, enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Now with the Thales Sentinel software licensing and entitlement platform, LTTS will enable its customers to monetize its software solutions by harnessing recurring revenue business models including agile subscriptions and flexible usage-based pricing models.

Under the new contract, LTTS will resell the Thales Sentinel platform to its customer base and group affiliates globally across diverse sectors, including transportation, medical, high-tech, telecom, and financial services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ireda to float FPO of Rs 4,500 crore; firm to take nod in meeting on Aug 29

Balanced advantage funds: Equity exposure dips as valuations kicks off

Shogun Organics develops, patents mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin

Amid slow deposit growth, banks urge govt to keep cash balances with them

Funding constraints to hinder NBFCs' growth after two strong years: ICRA

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story