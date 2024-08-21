L&T Technology Services announces new contract with Thales

To resell the Thales Sentinel platform to LTTS customers

Thales, a leading global technology and security provider, has announced a new contract with global engineering and R&D firm L&T Technology Services. This partnership will bring Thales's software monetization platform, Thales Sentinel, to LTTS' customer base, especially in the High-tech, Sustainability and Mobility segments.

With over two decades of experience in deploying intelligent digital solutions, LTTS leads in optimizing enterprise operations and pioneering platforms in AI, Mobility, Sustainability, and Hi-Tech. LTTS' advanced AI offerings in next-gen mobility and smart networks are pivotal in building robust digital infrastructures, enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Now with the Thales Sentinel software licensing and entitlement platform, LTTS will enable its customers to monetize its software solutions by harnessing recurring revenue business models including agile subscriptions and flexible usage-based pricing models.