Board of GE Power India approves change in Managing Director

At meeting held on 21 August 2024

The Board of GE Power India at its meeting held on 21 August 2024 has accepted the resignation of Prashant Jain (DIN 06828019) from the position of Managing Director with effect from close of business hours of 31 August 2024.

The Board has appointed Puneet Bhatla (DIN 09536236) as Additional Director & Managing Director from 01 September 2024 to 30 June 2027, subject to the approval of members.

