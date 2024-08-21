HFCL introduces suite of new high performance cable solutions at ISE EXPO 2024

HFCL today introduced a suite of new high performance cable solutions at ISE EXPO 2024 in Dallas, Texas, USA. First, HFCL introduced a product line of high-density single-jacket single-armor Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cables with 144-1728 fibers, a development which was recognized with the presentation of an ISE Innovators Award. Second, HFCL expanded its award-winning Nano Thin product line of loose tube microcables to add a 10.6mm diameter 864 fiber cable. As one of the leading global suppliers of optical fiber cables, HFCL will cater to changing demands for network deployment driven by growth in data centers, metro networks and FTTx in North America with these innovative cable solutions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In order to address the connectivity needs and bandwidth challenges faced by telcos and enterprises in the fast-evolving digital landscape, HFCL showcased its new family of 144-1728F Single-Jacket Single-Armor IBR Cables, the smallest, lightest and highest-density general purpose armored ribbon cables available in the North American market. The rugged armored design makes these cables ideal for lashed aerial, direct buried and duct deployments, with a wide range of fiber counts available to support OSP trunk and distribution applications.

This patent-pending cable family features a tubeless design for simplified core access, and supports quick, direct access to the core with a guide notch for slitting tools. These craft-friendly features facilitate faster splicing in the field during both installation and restoration. Use of fiberglass-composite strength members instead of steel wire improves safety while supporting lower cable bend radius, enabling use of smaller handholes and pedestals to reduce both material consumption and system cost. Compared to competing armored IBR cable solutions, the cables themselves are more sustainable, with diameter reductions up to 24% and weight reductions ranging from 18 to 48%.

HFCL has also extended its sustainable Nano Thin microcable product line to include a 10.6mm diameter 864 fiber cable. This innovative cable maximizes fiber capacity in 14mm diameter microducts to support increased traffic driven by AI and data centers. This 864 fiber cable uses cost-effective, backwardcompatible ITU G.657.A1 optical fiber, and its fiber packing density of 9.8 fibers/mm2 is a world record for cables with this fiber type. The cable has a fill factor of 0.75 in 14mm diameter microduct, smaller than that of competing cables. This ideal fill factor enables fast installation by jetting, as demonstrated by a trial by HFCL in which 2000m of cable was installed in duct on an industry-standard route in only 16 minutes, an astonishing speed of 125 m/minute.

