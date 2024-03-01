Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rallied 3.32% to Rs 3597.20 after the company has commissioned its first indigenously manufactured electrolyser at the green hydrogen plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

The company said that featuring a rated power capacity of 1 megawatt (MW) (expandable to 2 MW), this electrolyser can produce 200 Nm3/Hr of hydrogen. It is equipped with two stacks and an electrolyser processing unit (EPU) ML-400, which is indigenously manufactured and assembled, adhering to the latest international standards, and offers exceptional flexibility and thermal stability. The electrolyser will now undergo rigorous testing in the coming weeks to optimize its performance, and in turn, paving the way for full-fledged manufacturing of electrolysers.

L&T Electrolysers plans to leverage its upcoming giga-scale facility in Hazira to meet the growing demand for green hydrogen, maximizing product localization through enhanced local supply chain, and automation for cost-competitiveness, it added.

This pioneering accomplishment signifies L&T Electrolysers foray into domestic electrolyser manufacturing, underscoring the company's steadfast dedication to propelling sustainable energy solutions.

Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director & senior EVP (energy), L&T, The indigenously manufactured electrolyser marks a transformative leap towards clean energy, positioning us to lead not only in the domestic market but also globally. This advancement significantly bolsters our offerings across the value chain, showcasing L&T as a global force in the clean energy space.

Derek M Shah, senior vice president & head, Green Energy Business, L&T, said, Our commitment to localization in this project goes beyond mere cost-efficiency. It empowers the Indian supply chain, creates exciting opportunities for skilled professionals, and aligns perfectly with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

