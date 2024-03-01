Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 15.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 227.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6607 shares

Godrej Properties Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Coforge Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 March 2024.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 15.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 227.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6607 shares. The stock rose 8.12% to Rs.682.10. Volumes stood at 12152 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked volume of 10.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 38.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25889 shares. The stock gained 0.69% to Rs.2,413.55. Volumes stood at 17016 shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd notched up volume of 36.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 19.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.588.60. Volumes stood at 87712 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6743 shares. The stock lost 0.50% to Rs.6,528.65. Volumes stood at 9771 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 13.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.70% to Rs.1,136.85. Volumes stood at 45424 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

