Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals (M&M) vertical has secured a significant order (valued in range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore) for setting up freight handling facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This is a repeat order from a leading railway company in the GCC, which has ambitious plans for capacity expansion in multiple phases.

The scope of work involves engineering, procurement, construction & commissioning (EPCC) of freight handling facilities with advanced automation and control at two locations, including an add-on package.

L&T has successfully executed several freight handling facilities across the railway corridors in India and the Middle East, and these projects are a testament to L&T's capability and reputation as a major player in EPC and Design-Build projects.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

