Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 31306.53 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 3.40% to Rs 2231.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2157.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 31306.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28655.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.31306.5328655.4839.5236.436100.015663.045811.515430.952231.002157.67

