Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 14.12% to Rs 2520.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2208.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6920.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7963.556920.10 15 OPM %59.9960.63 -PBDT4153.483726.65 11 PBT3047.722741.33 11 NP2520.262208.41 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 0.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 31.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 247.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 53.81% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story