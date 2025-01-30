Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 14.12% to Rs 2520.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2208.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6920.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7963.556920.10 15 OPM %59.9960.63 -PBDT4153.483726.65 11 PBT3047.722741.33 11 NP2520.262208.41 14
