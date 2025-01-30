Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 14.12% to Rs 2520.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2208.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6920.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7963.556920.1059.9960.634153.483726.653047.722741.332520.262208.41

