LTIMindtree launches its Cyber Defense Resiliency Center in Bengaluru

LTIMindtree has announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Resiliency Center (CDRC) in Bengaluru, India. With this launch, LTIMindtree will offer its global clients support and protection capabilities for the cyber threat lifecycle, using artificial intelligence (AI), specifically generative AI (GenAI), and help build resilient enterprises.

According to a cybersecurity briefer report by USAID, cybercrime is expected to grow over the coming years globally, with projections as high as $23.84 trillion by 2027. Moreover, India experienced nearly 600 cases of cyberattacks in the first half of 2024, with the education, government and technology sectors emerging as primary targets. Clearly, there is a need to embrace cybersecurity measures to protect precious resources.

In line with LTIMindtree's focus on AI in Everything, Everything for AI and AI for Everyone. CDRC will follow an AI-driven customer-centric approach to creating cybersecurity solutions that help the clients build resilient enterprises. It is designed to be a cyber defense hub for global clients and will use AI to automate and improve security operations to manage threat detection, incident response and resource allocation. It will offer platform-based enterprise cybersecurity solutions that are proactive, prescriptive and cognitively autonomous. The CDRC will provide predictive analytics and predict possible dangers, leveraging natural language processing and interpreting data from various sources to identify threats. This in turn will help clients reduce risks, improve efficiency and focus on their core business.

