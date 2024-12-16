Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lancor Holdings allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 2.43 cr

Lancor Holdings allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 2.43 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lancor Holdings has approved the allotment of 243 Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) to the applicant totally aggregating to Rs. 2.43 crore with a face value of Rs.1,00,000 each on private placement basis at the interest rate of 16.5% for re-paying within 12 Quarterly installments post the Principal moratorium period of 4 Quarters (12 months) from the date of allotment of the Debentures.

The paid up share capital of the Company Pre and post allotment of NCDs is Rs. 14,59,91,120/- consisting of 7,29,95,560 equity shares of Rs. 2/ - each . fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Magenta Mobility to add 10,000 EVs over next FY; to expand to new cities

Parliamentary panel highlights gaps in medical radiation device testing

'Slap us if you want': YesMadam CEO apologises after stress survey backlash

Oil prices decline as weaker Chinese retail sales pressure demand

J&K LG Manoj Sinha urges students to eliminate complacency for growth

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story