Lancor Holdings allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 2.43 cr

Lancor Holdings has approved the allotment of 243 Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) to the applicant totally aggregating to Rs. 2.43 crore with a face value of Rs.1,00,000 each on private placement basis at the interest rate of 16.5% for re-paying within 12 Quarterly installments post the Principal moratorium period of 4 Quarters (12 months) from the date of allotment of the Debentures.

The paid up share capital of the Company Pre and post allotment of NCDs is Rs. 14,59,91,120/- consisting of 7,29,95,560 equity shares of Rs. 2/ - each . fully paid-up.

