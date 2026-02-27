Lupin gets satisfactory USFDA inspection report for Goa facility

Lupin said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Goa facility, with a satisfactory voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

The EIR follows an inspection conducted at the site from 10 November to 21 November, 2025, confirming compliance with regulatory standards.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director (MD), Lupin, stated, We are pleased to have received the EIR with a VAI classification from the US FDA for our Goa facility. This outcome reflects our continued focus on quality excellence and regulatory compliance, reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe and effective medicines to patients worldwide.