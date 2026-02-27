Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KTM AG raises refinancing loan of EUR 550 million

Bajaj Mobility AG announced that KTM AG has successfully secured a loan to refinance its existing debt with Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.

As part of last year's restructuring, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. provided KTM AG with a loan of EUR 450 million in May 2025 to finance the restructuring plan quota. The current refinancing loan agreement is granted by an international banking consortium and has a total volume of EUR 550 million. The loan is unsecured, has a 5-year term, and bears interest in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

During the term of the loan agreement, KTM AG is subject to market-standard restrictions on dividend distributions. With the signing of this loan agreement, the refinancing measures of KTM AG will be completed.

KTM AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Mobility AG and thereby, a step-down subsidiary of Bajaj Auto in Austria.

The shares of Bajaj Mobility AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Vienna Stock Exchange.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

