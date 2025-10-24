Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Lupin announced the launch of an authorized generic version of Ravicti (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, in the United States.

The medication, indicated for the chronic management of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs), is designed for those who cannot be effectively managed through dietary protein restriction or amino acid supplementation alone.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lupin rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 1,940.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

