Midwest jumps on debut

Shares of Midwest were currently trading at Rs 1,155 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.45% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,065.

The stock was listed at Rs 1,165.10, exhibiting a premium of 9.4% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,189.50 and a low of 1,146.70. On the BSE, over 3.25 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Midwest was subscribed 87.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 October 2025 and it closed on 17 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and 1,065 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and offer for sale of Rs 201 crore. The selling shareholders had included Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy, who had offloaded 1,699,531 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 181 crore, and Guntaka Ravindra Reddy, who had offloaded 187,793 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 20 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 130.2 crore was used to make an investment in Midwest Neostone, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, by way of a loan, towards funding capital expenditure for the phase II quartz processing plant; Rs 25.76 crore towards the purchase of electric dump trucks; Rs 3.2 crore towards the integration of solar energy at certain mines of the company; Rs 56.2 crore towards the prepayment of certain loans; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Midwest (ML) is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing, marketing, distribution, and export of natural stones. The company is a producer and exporter of black galaxy granite, a unique granite variety known for its sparkling golden flakes. ML operates 16 granite mines across 6 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, producing a wide range of granite varieties, including black galaxy, absolute black, and tan brown. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, ML commenced operations in its quartz processing business through operating phase I of its quartz processing plant, located at the APIIC Growth Center at Annangi Village, Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh.