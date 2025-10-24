PTC India Financial spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 86% YoY to Rs 88 cr

PTC India Financial Services soared 12.34% to Rs 39.24 after the NBFC's consolidated net profit jumped 86.18% to Rs 88.14 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 47.34 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

However, total revenue from operations declined 19.32% year on year to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 was at Rs 117.63 crore, up 85.50% as against Rs 63.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net interest margin (NIM) (earning portfolio) increased to 4.59% in Q2 FY26, compared to 4.41% in Q2 FY25. Spread (earning portfolio) for Q2 FY26 declined to 1.74% as against 2.04% reported in Q2 FY25.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) for stage III assets improved to 76% in Q2 FY26, compared to 63% in Q2 FY25. Debt equity ratio declined to 0.76 times in Q2 FY26 from 1.27 times in Q2 FY25. The return on net worth (annualized) increased to 12.30% from 7.26% in Q2 FY25, reflecting enhanced profitability and efficient capital utilization. Similarly, the return on assets (annualized) rose to 6.50%, compared to 3.08% in the same period last year. The yield on earning portfolio stood at 11.23% in Q2 FY26, marginally lower than 11.47% in Q2 FY25, indicating stable portfolio yields despite changing market conditions.

Gross stage III assets improved significantly to Rs 193 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 764 crore in Q2 FY25. In Q2 FY26 disbursements stood at Rs 326 crores, up from NIL in Q2 FY25. Similarly, loan sanctions in Q2 FY26 reached Rs 1,048 crores, compared to NIL in the same period last year. On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 145% to Rs 224.77 crore despite 15.67% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 273.75 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. PTC India Financial Services stated, We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering consistent value to all our stakeholders, guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and responsible growth. Our core focus continues to be on profitable expansion, operational excellence, and the development of innovative, customer-centric solutions that align with our long-term sustainability vision.

The quarter under review was marked by significant transition and progress. We witnessed strong traction across our business portfolio, supported by improved asset quality and steady growth in loan sanctions and disbursements. Notably, this quarter saw a visible uptick in loan activity, entry into the SME segment, and a meaningful improvement in asset quality. We are confident in sustaining this growth momentum in the coming quarters. While our AUM may experience short-term fluctuations due to prepayments and portfolio churn, we remain optimistic about achieving steady, high-quality growth over the medium term. Our strategy continues to focus on building a well-diversified, low-volatility portfolio, while consistently creating long-term value for our stakeholders.