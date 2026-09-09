Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2104.3, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 20.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2104.3, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 8.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26880.8, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.12 lakh shares in last one month.