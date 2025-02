M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 27.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 23.99 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 27.17% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.9919.2330.8030.737.616.017.445.855.574.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News