Maharashtra Scooters gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Maharashtra Scooters advanced 1.83% to Rs 9,399 after the company's net profit surged 230% to Rs 3.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 9.11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax in third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 4.31 crore, up 207.86% as against Rs 1.40 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses tanked 61.55% YoY to Rs 2.18 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 0.22 crore (down 91.5% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 1.45 crore (up 6.62% YoY) during the period under review.

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business manufacturing dies, Jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for the automobile industry, etc.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

