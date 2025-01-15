Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2025.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd crashed 8.33% to Rs 547.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India tumbled 7.69% to Rs 51.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank lost 7.60% to Rs 50. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 6.85% to Rs 57.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd corrected 6.66% to Rs 261.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39206 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

