NESCO gains on bagging contract from National Highways Logistics Management

NESCO advanced 2.42% to Rs 993.05 after the company emerged as the highest bidder for the tender floated by National Highways Logistics Management for Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway.

The project entails developing, operating, and maintaining wayside amenities on the Raipur-Viakhapatnam Expressway (bundle RV-1, 4 sites) on a lease basis.

The project is to be completed within the period of the lease, which is 30 years, with a first right of refusal for extending the lease agreement for an additional 30 years. The development is expected to be completed within 10 months from the appointed date.

The total estimated cost for the company to develop Wayside Amenities is approximately Rs 50 crore per site for each of the 4 sites. The estimated annualized revenue from these 4 sites is approximately Rs 300 crore, starting from the 4 years of operations.

NESCO is mainly engaged in licensing premises in IT park buildings and providing related services, licensing premises for exhibitions and providing services to the organisers, manufacturing of machines and capital equipment, and hospitality and catering services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 33.8% to Rs 93.75 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 70.08 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 24.5% to Rs 177.76 in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

