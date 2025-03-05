Mahindra Finance jumps on appointing Pradeep Kumar Agrawal as CFO

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services gained 3.32% to Rs 275.50 after the company's board appointed Pradeep Kumar Agrawal as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 5 March 2025.

The company stated that Animesh Chatterjee, who served as CFO and was designated as key managerial personnel (KMP) from 29 January 2025 to 4 March 2025 for the interim period, has ceased to be CFO and KMP, effective at the close of business on 4 March 2025.

However, Animesh Chatterjee will continue in his role as Head of Treasury at the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL), a part of the Mahindra Group, is an NBFC primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and SME financing.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.4% to Rs 917.57 crore on a 16% increase in total income to Rs 4,815.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

