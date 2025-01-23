Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces acquisition of 8.2 acres land in North Bengaluru

Jan 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) through its subsidiary Anthurium Developers (ADL), has announced the acquisition of 8.2 acres of land in North Bengaluru, marking a strategic addition to its growing portfolio in the city. The land has a developable potential of approximately 0.9 million square feet of saleable area and a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of almost Rs 1,000 crore. The project will primarily feature mid-premium residential apartments catering to the rising demand for quality housing in Bengaluru.

Jan 23 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

