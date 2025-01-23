Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces acquisition of 8.2 acres land in North Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) through its subsidiary Anthurium Developers (ADL), has announced the acquisition of 8.2 acres of land in North Bengaluru, marking a strategic addition to its growing portfolio in the city. The land has a developable potential of approximately 0.9 million square feet of saleable area and a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of almost Rs 1,000 crore. The project will primarily feature mid-premium residential apartments catering to the rising demand for quality housing in Bengaluru.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News