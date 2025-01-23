Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.34%, rises for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5022.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.39% gain in NIFTY and a 0.13% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5022.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 23254.4. The Sensex is at 76676.27, up 0.36%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 5.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55596.05, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5006.55, up 1.38% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 2.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.39% gain in NIFTY and a 0.13% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 56.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

