Jagsonpal Pharma gains after reporting strong Q3 numbers

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.37% to Rs 236.95 after the company's net profit zoomed 707.8% to Rs 31.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.96 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 56.7% to Rs 74.03 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 15.48 in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 5.27 crore posted in Q3 FY23. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 23.18 crore during the quarter.

The company's operating EBITDA surged by 185% to Rs 171 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 60 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin also improved to 23.1% in Q3 FY25, up from 12.8% in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit climbed 158% to Rs 48.78 crore on 27.2% increase in revenue to Rs 210.16 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

The company reported a strong balance sheet, having concluded the sale of its Faridabad facility for Rs 41 crore, resulting in exceptional income during Q3 FY25. As of 31 December 2024, the company maintains a robust cash balance of Rs 132.1 crore.

Regarding its successful acquisition integration, the company stated that the integration of the acquired business is progressing well. Q3 FY25 marks the second full quarter of operations, with performance aligning with expectations.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

