Mahindra Logistics unveils new brand identity

Mahindra Logistics has unveiled its new brand identity, marking the next step in its evolution towards innovation and sustained growth. The new identity introduces a bold and dynamic icon, symbolizing the aspiration to scale new heights and the relentless drive to rise. It captures the essence of the company's core values and future-ready vision, emphasizing collective strength and continuous forward momentum.

"As a trusted leader in integrated logistics, the new identity unifies all our business segments as we focus on delivering integrated solutions. It symbolizes our deep association with customers, focussing on building customised solutions integrating all stages of the supply chain. The icon represents the unification of diverse services and solutions, with a sharp focus on technology, sustainability, and robust operating systems. Mahindra Logistics enables its customers' transition to world-class supply chains, offering seamless pan-India connectivity. The new identity reinforces its commitment to accelerating progress, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering continued value to all our stakeholders.", said the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp