Stock Alert: Avenue Supermart, Wipro, JSW Energy, Sula Vineyards, Hathway Cable & Datacom

Securities in F&O ban: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat National fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Manapurram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL. Upcoming results: Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Alok Industries, Gopal Snacks, Ceenik Exports, Dr Lalchandani Labs, International Travel House, Nutraplus India, Oriental Hotels, Premier Polyfilm, Rajoo Engineers, and Rita Finance and Leasing stocks to watch: Avenue Supermart (Dmart)s consolidated net profit increased 5.8% to Rs 659 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 14.4% to Rs 14,445 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 12,624 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Gujarat State fertilisers & Chemicals has commissioned manufacturing operations of hydroxylamine sulphate crystal at its Vadodara plant. The new facility has a capacity of 6,600 MTPA.

Sula Vineyards revenue from its own brands and wine tourism in the Q2 FY25 was driven by its Elite and Premium portfolios. Net revenue rose by 1.3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 142 crore. Revenue from its own brands increased by 0.3% YoY to Rs 127 crore, while wine tourism revenue grew by 1.3% YoY, reaching Rs 12.2 crore.

Wipros board will meet on 16-17 October 2024 to consider a bonus issue proposal.

Indoco Remedies announced that the USFDA inspected its facilities in Goa in July. Following the inspection, the USFDA classified the facility as "Official Action indicated," indicating that there are significant compliance issues that may lead to regulatory or enforcement actions until they are resolved.

JSW Energys unit has signed an energy storage facility agreement with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to procure 1,500 MW/12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.

Hathway Cable and Datacoms consolidated revenue increased 6% to Rs 86.3 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 483.3 crore in Q2 FY24. Net profit jumped 28.7% YoY to Rs 25.8 crore in Q2 FY25.

Metropolis Healthcares chief financial officer (CFO), Rakesh Agarwal has resigned due to personal priorities effective from 10 November 2024.

