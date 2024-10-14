Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gensol Engineering wins order for rooftop solar project in Dubai

Gensol Engineering wins order for rooftop solar project in Dubai

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gensol Engineering has been awarded a prestigious contract by UAE's leading sustainable development and clean energy development company for the design, construction, and loterm operation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for the engineering facilities of a leading aviation company in Dubai.

With a total installed capacity of 23,178 kWp (23 MWp), the project underscores Gensol Engineering's commitment to driving sustainability in the Middle East by contributing to the region's transition to cleaner energy sources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The contract, valued at AED 81.6 Mn (Rs 186 crore) plus taxes, is set to be executed over a 20-month period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

More than 40 killed, including 13 children in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts higher, at 81,600, Nifty at 25,000; Wipro up 3%

After Saregama, report claims Reliance eyeing stake in Dharma Productions

LIVE news: Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Baba Siddique's murder: Three held; how the attack was planned for months

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story