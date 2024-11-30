Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step-down renewable energy subsidiary

Steer Hybren has been incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 29 November, 2024, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten (MSPL), which is a subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Company has received an intimation from MSPL on 30 November, 2024 at 11.36 a.m. that the certificate of incorporation of Steer Hybren has been issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Steer Hybren has been incorporated for production and sale of Power and Generating Electricity, Independent Power Producer (IPP), Distributed Energy including rooftop solar installation for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential segment, through various renewable energy sources and energy storage systems etc.

