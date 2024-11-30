NSE revises expiry day for index derivatives contracts

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced a revision in the expiry day for certain index derivatives contracts. This change will come into effect from 1 January 2025.

BANKNIFTY's monthly and quarterly contracts will now expire on the last Thursday of the expiry month, instead of the last Wednesday.

FINNIFTY's monthly contracts will now expire on the last Thursday of the expiry month, instead of the last Tuesday.

MIDCPNIFTY's monthly contracts will now expire on the last Thursday of the expiry month, instead of the last Monday.

NIFTYNXT50's monthly contracts will now expire on the last Thursday of the expiry month, instead of the last Friday.

The expiry day for NIFTY monthly, weekly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts remains unchanged.

This change in the expiry day will have a direct impact on traders and investors who participate in the derivatives market, particularly those who deal with the affected index derivatives. Traders will need to adjust their trading strategies and risk management plans to account for the new expiry dates.

