DLF arm inks agreement to sell Kolkata IT Park Business

DLF said that its subsidiary, DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata), a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Cyber City Developers, has entered into definitive agreement to sell and transfer its Kolkata Tech Park 1 business on a slump sale basis for an aggrega

The company has signed an agreemnet to sell Kolkata IT Park Business to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP (An affiliate of Primarc & RDB group).

Kolkata Tech Park is one of the largest IT Park in eastern India with gross leasable area of 1.49 mn. Sq. ft. Kolkata IT Park is LEED platinum certified building from U.S. Green Building Council and home to global technology leaders.

Commenting on the deal, Sriram Khattar, Vice Chairman & MD, DLF Rental Business said that This is reflective of the value embedded in our core assets created over the years with good quality tenant partners and asset management. It also demonstrates our commitment to continuously enhance shareholder value.

Sidharth Pansari, MD, Primarc Group & President CREDAI Bengal Said, We are excited about this transaction which is a pivotal step in our growth and diversification journey. It strengthens our contribution to Bengal's tech ecosystem, and we will benefit immensely from DLFs learnings, systems & processes.

Vinod Dugar, Promoter of RDB Group, expressed his excitement, stating This step strengthens our joint commitment to supporting Bengal's dynamic economy through projects that prioritise both sustainability and excellence.

DLF is one of the oldest and largest real estate companies in India. It has a diverse asset portfolio across the real estate segment and is further expanding its presence across the country. The company has experience in developing real estate projects across business and customer segments.

The realty majors consolidated net profit surged 121.76% to Rs 1,381.08 crore on 46.55% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,975.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of DLF added 1.05% to end at Rs 822.80 on the BSE.

