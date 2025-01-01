Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 16% in Dec'24

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that total sales rose 16% to 69,768 units in month of December 2024 compared to 60,188 units in December 2023.

Total sales include domestic sales of 66,676 units (higher by 14%) and exports of 3,092 units (higher by 70%) in December 2024.

The company recorded 18% growth in passenger vehicle sales at 41,424 units while commercial vehicle sales rose 9% to 25,252 units.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, We sold 41424 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 69768 total vehicles, a growth of 16% in December. The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the Auto Sector. The DJSI ranking is one of the most respected global benchmarks for ESG performance, covering over 13,000 companies across various industries and we are ranked 1st among all global auto OEMs.

