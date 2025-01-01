Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 37938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 January 2025.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 37938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares. The stock increased 8.75% to Rs.802.80. Volumes stood at 6875 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68021 shares. The stock increased 11.14% to Rs.353.55. Volumes stood at 12677 shares in the last session.

TVS Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 1959 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock lost 9.80% to Rs.9,540.00. Volumes stood at 409 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd saw volume of 15.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.27% to Rs.110.95. Volumes stood at 7.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 350 pts to 78,500; Cons dur, financial, FMCG stks gain

Andhra sinking in debt but CM Chandrababu Naidu's wealth is growing: YSRCP

Gill in or Rohit out? India's tough Playing 11 choice for 5th Test vs AUS

LIVE: US imposes sanctions on Russian, Iranian groups over disinformation targeting American voters

Awami League may contest elections unless banned, says Bangladesh CEC

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd witnessed volume of 22846 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6613 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.1,295.90. Volumes stood at 5968 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Bajaj Auto declines after domestic two-wheeler sales fall 19% YoY in Dec'24

Escorts Kubota slides after tractor sales volume slips 11% YoY in dec'24

Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story