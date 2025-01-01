Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 37938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 January 2025.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 37938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares. The stock increased 8.75% to Rs.802.80. Volumes stood at 6875 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68021 shares. The stock increased 11.14% to Rs.353.55. Volumes stood at 12677 shares in the last session.

TVS Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 1959 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock lost 9.80% to Rs.9,540.00. Volumes stood at 409 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd saw volume of 15.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.27% to Rs.110.95. Volumes stood at 7.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd witnessed volume of 22846 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6613 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.1,295.90. Volumes stood at 5968 shares in the last session.

