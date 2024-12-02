Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambuja Cements partners with Coolbrook to implement RDH technology

Ambuja Cements partners with Coolbrook to implement RDH technology

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ambuja Cements further advances towards its Net Zero goals by leveraging zero-carbon heating technology to decarbonise its cement manufacturing process. The Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Finland-based technology and engineering company 'Coolbrook'. Ambuja will implement Coolbrook's proprietary RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology to significantly reduce its fossil fuel dependence and carbon emissions.

The RDH technology utilises mechanical energy to generate high temperature using green power at highly competitive rates. The process can replace / minimise fossil fuels used for reaching high temperatures in cement kiln pre-calciner, crucial for cement manufacturing and multiple other applications. Being a carbon-free process, it can significantly reduce emissions from the use of conventional fuels in a cement plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 130 pts to 79,650; Nifty flat at 24,140; L&T, NTPC drag

India vs PM XI: Five takeaways for India from two-day tour game at Canberra

India's falling economic growth seen adding to troubles for stock market

Dividend, bonus: Indo US Bio-Tech, Wipro, 3 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Delhi Guv Saxena directs crackdown to make capital drug-free in 3 years

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story