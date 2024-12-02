Ambuja Cements partners with Coolbrook to implement RDH technology

Ambuja Cements further advances towards its Net Zero goals by leveraging zero-carbon heating technology to decarbonise its cement manufacturing process. The Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Finland-based technology and engineering company 'Coolbrook'. Ambuja will implement Coolbrook's proprietary RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology to significantly reduce its fossil fuel dependence and carbon emissions.

The RDH technology utilises mechanical energy to generate high temperature using green power at highly competitive rates. The process can replace / minimise fossil fuels used for reaching high temperatures in cement kiln pre-calciner, crucial for cement manufacturing and multiple other applications. Being a carbon-free process, it can significantly reduce emissions from the use of conventional fuels in a cement plant.

