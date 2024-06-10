Man Infraconstruction bags prime redevelopment project in BKC

MICL Group announced the acquisition of a prime redevelopment project at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The project marks MICL's strategic move into premium redevelopment projects in sought-after locations.

This prestigious project of MICL Group is a redevelopment of Artek Co-operative Housing Society Limited (Society), in Kalanagar area situated at BKC.

The project has a total construction area of approximately 5.0 lakh square feet and offers a RERA carpet area of around 1.5 lakh square feet for sale.

Man Infraconstruction Limited holds 34% stake in the project. The project will be undertaken in one of its associate entity, 'Arhan Homes LLP'. The construction of the property will be executed by Man Infraconstruction.

