Man Infraconstruction bags prime redevelopment project in BKC

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
MICL Group announced the acquisition of a prime redevelopment project at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The project marks MICL's strategic move into premium redevelopment projects in sought-after locations.

This prestigious project of MICL Group is a redevelopment of Artek Co-operative Housing Society Limited (Society), in Kalanagar area situated at BKC.

The project has a total construction area of approximately 5.0 lakh square feet and offers a RERA carpet area of around 1.5 lakh square feet for sale.

Man Infraconstruction Limited holds 34% stake in the project. The project will be undertaken in one of its associate entity, 'Arhan Homes LLP'. The construction of the property will be executed by Man Infraconstruction.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

