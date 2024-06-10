Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stable government at the Centre will further strengthen economic landscape: FICCI

Stable government at the Centre will further strengthen economic landscape: FICCI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FICCI President Dr Anish Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning the recently concluded General Elections. The third consecutive term for the NDA paves way for continuity in the reform agenda. FICCI President said We look forward to progressive policies and measures that will foster economic and social development and build strong foundation for Viksit Bharat. As India looks towards becoming the third largest economy, a stable government at the Centre will further strengthen the economic landscape and help us achieve this feat within next few years, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NDA leaders meet to discuss government formation after 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Narendra Modi sworn in for third term as prime minister

BJP-led NDA secures majority in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Shares set to skyrocket as exit polls predict NDA landslide

Sensex up 273 pts; IT shares outperforms

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares rally for 4th day

US Dollar Index Net Speculative Longs Rise Further

Volumes jump at Mphasis Ltd counter

Dr Reddy's Srikakulam unit gets 4 USFDA observations

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 853.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story